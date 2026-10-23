TN: Protest in Coimbatore over student's suicide; protesters demand arrest of teacher, headmaster

Relatives of a 16-year-old student who allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination and mental harassment staged a protest outside the Coimbatore District Collectorate on Friday, demanding the arrest of the teacher and headmaster concerned and the cancellation of the school's recognition.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 17:59 IST
TN: Protest in Coimbatore over student's suicide; protesters demand arrest of teacher, headmaster
Protest in Coimbatore over student's suicide case (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Relatives of a 16-year-old student who allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination and mental harassment staged a protest outside the Coimbatore District Collectorate on Friday, demanding the arrest of the teacher and headmaster concerned and the cancellation of the school's recognition. The deceased, Akilan, was a Class 11 student at the government-aided KK Naidu Higher Secondary School on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore. He was a resident of the Peelamedu area.

According to allegations, fellow students had been avoiding Akilan at school, while a teacher allegedly subjected him to mental harassment by questioning him about eating beef. A complaint was reportedly submitted to the school headmaster, but no action was allegedly taken. Akilan died by suicide by hanging on Wednesday.

More than 100 members of various political and social organisations, including the DMK, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the May 17 Movement, joined Akilan's parents and relatives in the protest. The protesters raised slogans demanding justice for the student and called for the immediate arrest of the teacher and headmaster, along with the cancellation of the school's recognition.

The protesters later marched from the second gate of the District Collectorate to its main entrance and waited to submit a petition directly to District Collector Pavan Kumar Giriyapanavar. The demonstration created a tense atmosphere on the Collectorate premises. Meanwhile, the school management has suspended class teacher Vijayakumar and headmaster Arunkumar in connection with the incident.

Peelamedu Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death. The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has directed the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner to submit a report within one week detailing the action taken in the case.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat govt invites Rajasthan industry to invest, collaborate at VGGS 2027

Gujarat govt invites Rajasthan industry to invest, collaborate at VGGS 2027

India
2
"LeBron James disrespected national anthem during NBA game, should apologise": Trump 

"LeBron James disrespected national anthem during NBA game, should apologise...

Global
3
"Iran doing everything to drive up oil prices ahead of midterms": Trump lashes out at Tehran regime

"Iran doing everything to drive up oil prices ahead of midterms": Trump lash...

Global
4
Poland PM Donald Tusk arrives in Bengaluru

Poland PM Donald Tusk arrives in Bengaluru

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Global EV Trade Surges 52%, but a Handful of Economies Still Dominate the Market

Why Inequality and Joblessness Are Leaving G20 Economies Exposed

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026