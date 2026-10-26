"Grievous insult to mandate given by 140 crore Indians": BJP's CR Kesavan slams Kharge's remarks on PM Modi; demands "unconditional apology"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday sharply criticised Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for controversial remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the opposition leadership of degrading public discourse to the lowest in the country. Speaking to the reporter, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan condemned the comments, asserting that Kharge’s remarks only reflect and echo Rahul Gandhi's uncivilised, uncultured politics of poisonous hate.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's disgraceful remarks personally attacking and targeting Prime Minister Modi only reflect and echo Rahul Gandhi's uncivilised, uncultured politics of poisonous hate. The morally and politically bankrupt Congress party has plummeted public discourse to the lowest of lows in our country, and this is not the first time the Congress leadership has personally abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We've seen in the past how Congress leaders repeatedly caricatured and venomously attacked the late mother of Prime Minister Modi,” Kesavan told ANI. Characterising the statements as a grievous insult to the mandate given by crores of Indians, Kesavan called for swift political accountability.

“Mallikarjun Kharge's unpardonable and indefensible remarks are also a grievous insult to the mandate given by 140 crore Indians, and Mr Kharge has violated and breached all standards of public conduct. The entire Congress leadership and Congress President Kharge need to tender an unconditional apology immediately," BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan said. Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asserted that the remarks were not presented accurately.

"His statement was not presented accurately," Pramod Tiwari told ANI. The political row erupted on Sunday after Kharge was delivering his address; an attendee interjected to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would remain in power. Responding to the remark from the crowd, Kharge remarked, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

On Monday, BJP leader and West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh declared that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge should "retire" and accused Rahul Gandhi of making baseless political statements from foreign soil. Ghosh’s scathing attack comes amidst a raging national political row over Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark, which has drawn fierce condemnation from the ruling BJP nationwide.

Criticising the Congress chief's language and recent public conduct, Ghosh stated that Kharge’s age and growing political frustration were becoming increasingly apparent. "(Mallikarjun) Kharge said things like he has gotten old and should retire. At his age, he can't handle so much frustration and sometimes talks like this. So his career is over, his age has passed, and the party is coming to an end. He is talking like this out of frustration," Ghosh told reporters in Kolkata.

Reflecting on the history of personal attacks levelled against top BJP leadership, Ghosh added, "Such comments were made about Prime Minister Modi ji's mother, father, sometimes the one who watches, and sometimes the one who takes lives." The political confrontation erupted on Sunday during the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, in Patna.

As Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was addressing the gathering, an attendee interjected, claiming that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere." In a sharp retort, Kharge remarked: "Modi ka baap bhi jayega." The statement immediately triggered nationwide protests from the BJP, demanding an unconditional apology. However, the Congress party defended the chief's remarks, maintaining that the colloquial phrasing did not constitute a personal insult.

Reacting strongly on social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress leadership, accusing the party of routinely lowering the bar of political discourse. "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna," Shah posted.

"This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day." Shah asserted that repeated electoral setbacks over the past 12 years have driven the Congress into deep desperation, leaving it devoid of real public issues and forcing it to rely purely on the "politics of slander." (ANI)