Four charred to death, one injured as car catches fire after tyre burst in MP’s Dhar

Four people were charred to death and another sustained injuries after a car caught fire and fell into a ditch following a tyre burst on the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane road in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, police said. The accident occurred near a culvert in front of Heera Dhaba under the jurisdiction of Sadalpur police station in the district at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, October 25. The injured person has been referred to Indore for further treatment.

“Yesterday at around 11:30 pm, a car carrying five youths was passing by a culvert on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane road near Heera Dhaba under the Sadalpur police station limits. While crossing the culvert, the tyre on the driver’s side burst. The car lost balance, caught fire and fell into a ditch below the culvert. Four people died on the spot while one sustained injuries in the incident,” said Parul Belapurkar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhar. These youths were residents of the Sagore area and were returning after they had visited the Sanwaria Seth temple. Of the five youths travelling in the vehicle, Tushar Mandloi (20) managed to get out, while the remaining four Bhim Dhakad (20), Chetan Dhakad (20), Aditya Tiwari (20) and Abhishek Solanki (19) died after being charred inside the car, ASP Belapurkar said.

Civil Surgeon at Dhar District Hospital, Dr Mukund Barman said that the survivor sustained 35-40 per cent burns injuries and was referred to Indore for further treatment. “Four people were charred to death in a road accident, while another person who suffered 35-40% burns has been referred to Indore for further treatment,” Barman said. (ANI)