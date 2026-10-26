Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case, TV channels report
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, was acquitted in a defamation case by a local court on Monday, TV channels said.
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, was acquitted in a defamation case by a local court on Monday, TV channels said.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.