“No charges framed, no trial ordered”: Developer M3M says Delhi court has set aside breach of trust charge in Gurugram land dispute case

Gurugram based Real estate developer M3M has refuted any assertion that a Delhi court allowing proceedings is a ‘setback’ for the company. In an official statement by the company on Monday, M3M has said that they have full faith in the judicial process. Refuting media reports calling the a ‘setback’, M3M added, “The Court set aside the charge of criminal breach of trust under Section 406 IPC. It held that even if every allegation in the FIR is accepted as it stands, that offence is not made out. This was one of the main allegations MGF Developments made against us.”

“We have seen reports on the order dated 17 October 2026 passed by the Ld. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari, in the revision petitions filed by M3M India and its group companies. Several of these reports describe the order as a setback for the company. That is not what the order says,” the statement read. Talking about the remaining allegations, the company said that they are ready to pursue every remedy available to them in the court of law.

“On the remaining allegations, the Court made no finding against us. It recorded that we had raised important points in our favour and said the right stage to decide them is when the Ld. Magistrate hears both sides on charge or discharge. No charge has been framed and no trial has been ordered. The case is still at the stage of cognisance,” the statement read. “The exchange deeds were executed between the land-owning companies belonging to Emaar and our group companies, not with MGF Developments. The consideration, with interest, has been deposited in court in the civil proceedings already pending between the parties. This is a commercial dispute, and it is being decided in the forum meant for it. We will place these facts before the Ld. Magistrate and pursue every remedy available to us in law,” the statement read.

"M3M has full faith in the judicial process and will continue to cooperate with it," the company said. Earlier on October 25, it was reported that a Delhi court has declined to interfere with cheating and criminal conspiracy proceedings against M3M India Pvt Ltd, its subsidiary companies and several individuals in a Gurugram land dispute, allowing the criminal case to proceed on allegations that the agreed consideration for a land exchange was not paid.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, however, set aside the cognisance taken for criminal breach of trust under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), holding that the essential ingredients of the offence, particularly entrustment of property, were not made out. The sessions court directed the magistrate to proceed expeditiously with the case under Sections 420, 120B and 34 IPC and directed the parties to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on October 27, 2026. (ANI)