UP: 6 killed, 2 critically injured as van collides with truck; CM Yogi directs expedited relief

Six people, including five members of the same family, were killed and two others critically injured after an Omni van collided with a trailer truck near Tharuadih in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The occupants were returning to Kaptanganj after attending a tilak ceremony in Hata. CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and directed officials to expedite relief operations and assist the bereaved families.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:59 IST
UP: 6 killed, 2 critically injured as van collides with truck; CM Yogi directs expedited relief
Visual from the site of the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Six people reportedly died, and two others were critically injured after an Omni van collided with a trailer truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district late last night. The accident occurred near the Tharuadih area under the jurisdiction of Hata police station when the van, carrying eight people, was returning to Kaptanganj after its occupants attended a tilak ceremony in Hata.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM directed officials to immediately reach the accident site and expedite relief operations.

He also instructed officials to contact the families of the deceased and ensure that they receive all possible assistance. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kushinagar Siddharth Verma, the truck was travelling from Ahirauli towards Hata when it collided with the Omni van.

"Last night, an Omni van carrying eight people was involved in a tragic collision with a truck travelling from Ahirauli toward Hata. Six of the eight occupants lost their lives in the accident. The two survivors were transferred by police to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for advanced medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. A district-level committee tasked with examining accidents is arriving at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation," he said. Investigation into the incident is underway, and further legal action is being initiated. (ANI)

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