UK's Virgin Media O2 to slash jobs, halt fibre roll-out

​British mobile ​and ‌broadband company Virgin ​Media O2 is cutting jobs, ‌halting its fibre roll-out and is in talks to use ‌its bigger rival BT's network, as ‌the indebted group seeks to increase its cash generation. The company, ⁠jointly ​owned ⁠by Liberty Global and Telefonica, is ⁠being squeezed by the roll-out ​of BT's fibre network and scores ⁠of small "alt-nets".

It said on Tuesday ⁠it ​would cut around 30% of its total people ⁠costs, with the majority of ⁠the ⁠reduction coming from non-customer facing roles.