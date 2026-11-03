UK's Virgin Media O2 to slash jobs, halt fibre roll-out

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 13:13 IST
UK's Virgin Media O2 to slash jobs, halt fibre roll-out

​British mobile ​and ‌broadband company Virgin ​Media O2 is cutting jobs, ‌halting its fibre roll-out and is in talks to use ‌its bigger rival BT's network, as ‌the indebted group seeks to increase its cash generation. The company, ⁠jointly ​owned ⁠by Liberty Global and Telefonica, is ⁠being squeezed by the roll-out ​of BT's fibre network and scores ⁠of small "alt-nets".

It said on Tuesday ⁠it ​would cut around 30% of its total people ⁠costs, with the majority of ⁠the ⁠reduction coming from non-customer facing roles.

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