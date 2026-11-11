Nitin Nabin calls Chhath Puja "pride of Bihar", extends wishes on Chitragupta Puja

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Chitragupta Puja and spoke about the significance of the upcoming festival of Chhath Puja in Bihar's culture. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Nabin said, "Chitragupta Puja is a special occasion for all those who work with the pen, as well as members of the Kayastha community, to worship their revered deity. On this occasion, I extend my warm wishes," he said.

On Chhath Puja celebrations, he said, "Chhath Puja is the pride of Bihar and one of the most auspicious occasions in the state's cultural history. During this sacred festival, the essence of Bihar's culture can be seen across the country and around the world. The blessings of Chhathi Maiya give us strength and energy, which inspire us to work throughout the year." As Chhath Puja draws near, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary earlier reviewed preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival for the second consecutive day, stating that 90 out of 103 ghats across the state have been found completely safe for devotees, while the remaining 13 have been identified and marked as dangerous or unsuitable for use.

Choudhary said the district administration was continuously working on the basis of suggestions and feedback received from various people to ensure proper arrangements for the festival. "Preparations for the grand Chhath festival were reviewed. The district administration is continuously working on the basis of the suggestions and feedback received from various people. Out of the 103 ghats, 90 have been found to be completely safe. The remaining 13 ghats have been identified and marked, as they are either dangerous or not suitable for use," the Chief Minister said.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti.

Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya.

The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. (ANI)