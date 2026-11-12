Government of Gujarat concludes successful high-level investment outreach mission to Qatar, Oman and UAE

The Government of Gujarat successfully concluded a high-level investment outreach mission to Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 25th to 31st October, 2026, reinforcing the State's strategic engagement with the Gulf region and advancing preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027. The mission showcased Gujarat's strengths as a preferred destination for global investment, trade, innovation, manufacturing, and financial services. The delegation was led by Lochan Sehra, Secretary, Labour, Skill Development & Employment, Government of Gujarat, and comprised senior officials from the Government of Gujarat, sectoral agencies, and industry representatives. During the week-long visit, the delegation engaged with sovereign wealth funds, investment promotion agencies, financial institutions, energy companies, logistics operators, industrial developers, academic institutions, and members of the Gujarati business community across the three countries.

The mission covered key sectors including finance and investment, energy, logistics, ports, infrastructure, manufacturing, biotechnology, education, urban development, retail, and advanced technologies, resulting in a strong pipeline of prospective investment and collaboration opportunities for Gujarat. Over the course of the mission, the delegation held more than 25 one-to-one meetings, multiple sector-focused roundtables, site visits, and diaspora interactions. More than 160 institutional participants joined the business roundtables, while over 500 members of the Gujarati diaspora and business community participated in networking and investment outreach events. Key meetings were held with leading organisations, including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Qatar Energy, Qatar National Bank, Qatar Development Bank, the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Oman LNG, OQ, Asyad Group, the Port of Duqm, the Port of Sohar, LIMAD Holdings, KEZAD Group, ADNOC, DMCC, EMAAR Group, NESTO, RAK Bank, and Transworld Group.

A key highlight of the mission was direct engagement with the sovereign wealth funds and strategic investment entities of all three countries, including Qatar Investment Authority, Oman Investment Authority, and LIMAD Holdings. Discussions reflected strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Gujarat across sectors aligned with the State's long-term development priorities. The delegation extensively showcased Gujarat's investment-ready ecosystem, with particular emphasis on GIFT City, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, financial services, innovation, and emerging technologies. Interactions with major financial institutions and investment bodies highlighted opportunities for establishing banking, insurance, treasury, fund management, and Global Capability Centre (GCC) operations in GIFT City. Several organisations expressed interest in leveraging Gujarat's policy framework, talent pool, and business infrastructure to expand their regional and international operations from the State.

Discussions with Qatar Investment Authority focused on investment opportunities in renewable energy, data centres, healthcare, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, venture capital, and sports infrastructure, among other high-growth sectors. Energy cooperation emerged as a major pillar of the outreach programme. The delegation held detailed discussions with Qatar Energy, ADNOC, OQ, Oman LNG, and Oman Investment Authority on strengthening long-term partnerships in energy security, LNG procurement, strategic infrastructure investments, and future energy solutions. The discussions also explored opportunities in hydrogen, energy storage, regasification infrastructure, and associated energy value chains. In addition, ADNOC's investment arm, XRG, expressed interest in evaluating strategic infrastructure investments in India.

The Oman and UAE engagements generated significant momentum in logistics, ports, and industrial infrastructure. Discussions with Asyad Group, Port of Duqm, and Port of Sohar explored the potential development of a Gujarat-Oman Integrated Logistics Corridor to enhance trade connectivity, logistics efficiency, and industrial cooperation between Gujarat and Oman. The delegation also visited Khazaen Economic City in Oman to examine industrial park development models and identify potential avenues for collaboration. In the UAE, engagements with KEZAD Group, Transworld Group, and NESTO focused on opportunities in industrial parks, food processing, logistics infrastructure, warehousing, cold-chain facilities, retail expansion, and supply-chain development. The mission also opened avenues for cooperation in urban development. Discussions with EMAAR Group explored opportunities in integrated townships, commercial real estate, hospitality, and future-ready urban infrastructure projects in Gujarat.

The delegation explored avenues for educational and skilling collaboration with leading institutions in Oman, including partnerships linked to Gujarat's upcoming Kaushalya University. Discussions centred on academic exchanges, online learning, faculty collaboration, and workforce development initiatives. A major highlight of the outreach programme was the enthusiastic participation of the Gujarati diaspora across the three countries. More than 500 Gujarati-origin entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders engaged with the delegation, expressing strong interest in investment opportunities in Gujarat and participation in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The outreach mission has further strengthened Gujarat's economic partnerships in the Gulf region and established a strong foundation for converting strategic engagements into long-term investments, institutional collaborations, and mutually beneficial growth opportunities. (ANI)