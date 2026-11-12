IndianOil supplies specialised Extreme Winter Grade Diesel to Army Units in Northeast

The specialised fuel is to ensure reliable performance under extreme cold-weather conditions, particularly in high-altitude areas.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 23:01 IST
IndianOil supplies specialised Extreme Winter Grade Diesel to Army Units in Northeast
IndianOil supplied specialised Extreme Winter Grade Diesel to Army Units (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndianOil has successfully supplied the first-ever consignment of specialised Extreme Winter Grade Diesel (XWG Diesel), capable of performing at temperatures as low as –42°C, to Army units under 4 Corps, Eastern Command. According to a press release, marking a significant milestone in the Northeast, the consignment was flagged off from IndianOil’s Missamari Depot on 11 November 2026 in the presence of senior Army and IndianOil officials.

The specialised fuel is to ensure reliable performance under extreme cold-weather conditions, particularly in high-altitude areas. This landmark initiative underscores IndianOil’s commitment to providing specialised fuel solutions and ensuring uninterrupted logistical support to the nation's Defence Forces, particularly in challenging operational environments, the press release stated.

Earlier in November, Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) returned to profitability in the July-September quarter (Q2 FY27), reporting a standalone net profit of Rs 21,630 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 2,661 crore in the preceding April-June quarter, according to its stock exchange filing on Friday. The company's net profit nearly tripled from Rs 7,610 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations declined 4.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.62 lakh crore from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in the June quarter. Explaining the improvement in earnings, IndianOil said in its official press release, "The current quarter’s profitability was largely driven by a temporary decline in crude oil prices from mid-June to mid-August and robust margins from Petrochemical & Gas."

The company's profit before tax rose to Rs 26,616.62 crore during the September quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 3,274.30 crore in the preceding quarter. For the first half of FY27, IndianOil reported a net profit of Rs 18,969 crore, compared with Rs 13,299 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of about 43 per cent.

IndianOil also reported record operational performance during the first half of the financial year. IndianOil, however, cautioned that profitability in the coming quarters could face pressure from fluctuations in crude oil prices.

"However, profitability in upcoming quarters may be adversely impacted by inventory losses due to a potential fall in crude oil prices with normalisation of the situation in the Middle East," the company said. (ANI)

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