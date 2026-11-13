Delhi Police apprehends wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash alias Chinu after exchange of fire in Patel Nagar

Delhi Police has apprehended wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash alias Chinu following an exchange of fire near Shadipur Flyover in Patel Nagar during the intervening night of November 12 and November 13.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 10:20 IST
Delhi Police apprehends wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash alias Chinu after exchange of fire in Patel Nagar
Visual from the spot (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Police has apprehended wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash alias Chinu following an exchange of fire near Shadipur Flyover in Patel Nagar during the intervening night of November 12 and November 13. According to Delhi Police, the accused Prakash (30), a proclaimed history-sheeter and Bad Character of Nabi Karim police station, allegedly opened fire at the police team when he was asked to stop. One bullet narrowly missed Constable Mukul, following which the police retaliated in self-defence.

The accused sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg and was subsequently apprehended. The police said they have recovered an illegal pistol along with live cartridges from his possession.

The accused was wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Nabi Karim police station over a violent clash between the Prakash alias Chinu group and the rival Vikas Kalia group during the Baba Ramdev Ji Shobha Yatra on September 13. The confrontation had escalated into stone-pelting, assaults and firing, creating a serious law-and-order situation in the Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim areas.

Police said the accused has been involved in 15 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act. Proceedings under Section 84 of the BNSS had also been initiated against him by the court. In a related operation on September 28, Special Staff of Central District had apprehended two key members of the rival Vikas Kalia group, Mukesh and Akash alias Matthi, following an exchange of fire near Karnail Singh Stadium in Paharganj. Both had sustained bullet injuries in their legs. Two illegal firearms, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered.

Delhi Police said that successive operations against members of both rival groups have significantly weakened their criminal networks and are expected to prevent further gang-related violence in the area. Further investigation into the matter is still underway. (ANI)

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