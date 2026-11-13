UP: Mathura Police catch two robbers in snatching case after encounter

Police caught two robbers in a snatching case after a late-night encounter in UP's Mathura district, seizing Rs 11, 500 cash from the suspects. According to Sadat CO Varun Mishra, the accused allegedly snatched the purses of women visiting from Mumbai and Assam on the Chhatikara-Radhakund road, within the jurisdiction of the Jait police station.

Later, Mathura police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. "Two days ago, an incident occurred on the Chhatikara-Radhakund road, within the jurisdiction of the Jait police station, where the purses of women visiting from Mumbai and Assam were snatched. A case was immediately registered at the Jait police station, and a search for the accused was initiated," Mishra told ANI.

"Tonight, around 10:00 PM, acting on a tip-off from an informant regarding the movements of two suspects, the police promptly cordoned off the area. When the police attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire using a handgun. In response, the police returned fire in self-defence; one suspect, identified as Jagdish, sustained injuries, while his accomplice, Ramkishan, was arrested," added Mishra. Following the encounter, CO Mishra said police recovered Rs 11,500 in cash, which was part of the stolen amount, from the suspects.

Additionally, police also recovered two stolen mobile phones, a handgun, spent and live cartridges, as well as the victims' ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, and other personal belongings. Necessary legal proceedings are underway, and the injured suspect has been shifted to a hospital. (ANI)