Absconding, murder accused Bihar Police ASI found dead in Madhubani

A service revolver, Aadhaar card, PAN card, laptop and several other items were recovered from a bag found near the body.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 10:23 IST
Absconding, murder accused Bihar Police ASI found dead in Madhubani
Police personnel at the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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The body of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandramohan Singh, who was absconding in a murder case, was recovered from a field in Madhubani district of Bihar. The body was found in Balirajgarh village under the Babubarhi Police Station area. A service revolver, Aadhaar card, PAN card, laptop and several other items were recovered from a bag found near the body.

Police had been searching for ASI Chandramohan Singh since the murder of Ashok Yadav. On November 3, the ASI was reportedly present at a girl’s house when villagers surrounded him. During the incident, the ASI allegedly fired several rounds. Ashok Yadav died in the firing, while three others were injured. The injured are currently undergoing treatment. Since then, the police have been searching for the absconding ASI. His body was now found packed in a sack in a paddy field, taking the case in a new direction. Farmers noticed a foul smell coming from the area and spotted a suspicious bag in the bushes. They informed other villagers and the police.

The SSP had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about the absconding ASI. A recommendation for a reward of Rs 3 lakh had also been sent on Thursday. SSP Yogendra Kumar said that the police are investigating the matter and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence from the spot. Several injury marks were found on the body, and the face had been crushed. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report and police investigation.

The police are also examining the recovered service revolver, laptop and other items. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital in Madhubani for post-mortem. A medical team will conduct the post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate. (ANI)

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