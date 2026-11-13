Two purse-snatching criminals arrested following police encounter in Mathura

An encounter took place between the police and two bike-borne criminals who committed robberies and snatched women in Mathura. Both criminals were arrested in a joint operation by the Jait police station team, the surveillance team, and the SACT team.During the encounter, one criminal sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Two days ago, the arrested criminals had snatched the purses of two women sitting in a tempo and an e-rickshaw on the Chatikara-Govardhan Road. The police recovered stolen cash, mobile phones, ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, and illegal weapons from their possession. According to the police, the arrested criminals have been identified as 27-year-old Jagdish alias Kalle and 24-year-old Ramkishan, both residents of Tatarpur under the Barsana police station area.

CO Sadar Varun Mishra stated that on November 10, two robbery incidents were carried out by two bike-borne criminals on the Chatikara Road and near the Maghera Temple Raal in the Jait police station area. The criminals snatched the purses of two women travelling in a tempo and an e-rickshaw. The purses contained mobile phones, cash, ATM cards, and Aadhaar cards. After cases were registered for both incidents, the police were searching for the criminals based on CCTV footage and other evidence. During this time, the police received information that the criminals responsible for the crimes were roaming around the Radha Kund-Govardhan Road area with the intention of committing another crime. Acting on this tip-off, the police team set up a barricade and began checking near the Nagla Pisawa turn, about 100 meters ahead of Maharishi School.

Shortly after, two suspects were seen approaching on a motorcycle. When the police attempted to stop them, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, Jagdish alias Kalle sustained a bullet wound in his right leg, while his accomplice Ramkishan was arrested by the police on the spot. Currently, the injured criminal has been sent to the Combined Hospital in Vrindavan for treatment. The police have registered a case against both accused under the Arms Act and other relevant sections and initiated further legal action. (ANI)