Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi visits Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir Temple in Mahudi

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the renowned Jain pilgrimage site of Mahudi in Gandhinagar district today and offered prayers to Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir Prabhu.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 16:41 IST
Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi visits Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir Temple in Mahudi
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the renowned Jain pilgrimage site of Mahudi in Gandhinagar district today and offered prayers to Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir Prabhu. He said offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Shri Ghantakarna Swami at this sacred place brought him immense spiritual joy, according to the release.

Sanghavi prayed for Gujarat’s continued progress, peace and prosperity, and the well-being of all its citizens. Mansa MLA JS. Patel and other dignitaries were also present and offered prayers. Mahudi, historically known as Madhupuri, is a prominent Shwetambar Jain pilgrimage centre. The tirth houses temples dedicated to all 24 Jain Tirthankaras, alongside the separate shrine of Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir, revered as one of the guardians and protectors of Jainism.

Unlike the Tirthankaras, Ghantakarna Mahavir is worshipped as a protective deity, and devotees turn to him for strength in difficult times and to overcome obstacles. On Thursday, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the entire staff of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), including drivers, conductors, and mechanics, for achieving the highest single-day digital ticket bookings and revenue among State Transport Corporations in the country.

On November 11, which coincided with Bhai Beej, GSRTC booked 146,875 seats and generated ₹3.55 crore through digital ticketing. With this accomplishment, GSRTC has maintained its top position in the country for the seventh consecutive year. He also thanked all employees for their dedication during the festive season, as they worked away from their families to ensure passengers reached their destinations safely and on time. (ANI)

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