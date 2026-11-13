"Chandrababu ignoring farmers hit by drought": YSRCP criticises Naidu government as cyclones batter crops

YSRCP State Spokesperson Regidi Lakshmana Rao on Friday said that Andhra Pradesh farmers were facing severe distress from drought and successive cyclones, while the coalition government had failed to provide meaningful relief. Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, Rao said farmers affected by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu were awaiting assistance, while even the input subsidy due to farmers affected by Cyclone Montha remained unpaid.

According to a press release, Rao said the previous YS Jagan government supported farmers through remunerative prices, free crop insurance and Rythu Bharosa Kendras, but these systems had not been effectively continued. Lakshmana Rao further added that Andhra Pradesh has received only 197.6 mm rainfall against the normal 424.3 mm between June and August 2026, a deficit of 53.4%, pointing out that the government itself had declared 388 mandals across 21 districts drought-affected, including 283 under severe drought and 105 under moderate drought.

The Agriculture Department had reported drought-related crop damage over 2.44 lakh hectares by September 12, Rao stated. Referring to Cyclone Arnab, he said officials reported on November 10 that crops over 4,61,194 hectares and horticulture crops over 29,960 hectares were damaged, taking the total to nearly 4.91 lakh hectares.

Lakshmana Rao further demanded that the government should immediately explain what compensation, relief packages and livelihood support would be provided to farmers affected by both drought and cyclones, the press release stated. Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inspected crop damage and inundated agricultural fields in cyclone-affected areas of Bapatla district, assuring farmers that the state government would assist every affected person.

The Chief Minister walked from Jillellamudi to Returu, interacting with farmers and assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Murusu. He also inspected floodwater flow near the Jillellamudi bridge and walked along field bunds and irrigation channels to examine paddy fields submerged in floodwaters. During the visit, Naidu enquired about the investments made by farmers, their expected yields and the extent of crop damage. He also inspected road stretches damaged by erosion along the route.

Farmers brought to his notice the damage to the gates of the Nallamada stream, which was creating difficulties in water management. Responding to their concerns, the Chief Minister directed officials to repair the damaged gates and prepare proposals for installing new ones wherever necessary. (ANI)