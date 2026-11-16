Indigenous LCA Mark 1A to join IAF this fiscal, LCA Mark 2 rollout expected next year: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Monday said that the Indian Air Force will have a squadron of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A joining its fleet within the current financial year, adding that work on the next-generation LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is also progressing. Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Dixit spoke about the development of indigenous fighter aircraft and the challenges in designing, developing, testing and manufacturing such platforms in the country.

"Very shortly, we will have LCA Mark 1A joining the Indian Air Force; within this financial year we will have a squadron," he said. Explaining the extensive national effort behind the development of the LCA Tejas, Dixit said the programme involved several scientific institutions, laboratories and research centres across the country.

"Creating indigenous capability in a fully designed, developed, tested and then produced fighter. It is a challenge, and I think only a handful of countries have been able to achieve it," he said. He said the development of a fighter aircraft required expertise across several scientific disciplines, with multiple institutions contributing to the programme.

"Every area of physics, chemistry, and whatever you have of the sciences, including life sciences, is utilised in developing an aircraft," he said. Recalling the development and testing of the LCA Tejas, the Air Chief said around 600-700 work centres and laboratories across India were involved in the programme, including IITs, railway laboratories and CSIR laboratories.

"So when LCA was developed, and they started, there were six to seven hundred work centres and laboratories spread across India. Every IIT is involved. A large number of railway labs and CSIR labs are involved. It is a national effort," he said. ACM Dixit said that during the testing phase, certain shortcomings were identified in the initial LCA Tejas aircraft, following which the Indian Air Force worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to address four key areas requiring improvement.

"So when we came to testing, we found that there were some shortfalls in the beginning in the LCA Tejas, the first flight which he had done and delivered. So we identified four areas which we need to improve, and then we said let's do it together with HAL," he said. ACM Dixit added that the Air Force provided one LCA aircraft from its inventory for the development of the upgraded Mark 1A variant.

"So that we have done, we have designed the aircraft, we gave them one LCA from our inventory and created LCA Mark 1A," he said. The Air Chief said that improvements in the four identified areas were almost complete, while the integration of new weapons developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and extensive flight testing had also contributed to the development timeline.

"So those four areas are almost complete. In between, DRDO had developed new weapons, we got them integrated, and we did a tremendous amount of flight tests," he said. Explaining the time taken in the development process, ACM Dixit said testing often brought up additional areas requiring improvements, making the process continuous.

"So this kept slipping in a manner of speaking because when you do test you find some other area which you need to improve and you improve. So this kind of development we keep doing, and we are there now," he said. ACM Dixit further said that the LCA Mark 2 was expected to roll out next year, while work on the AMCA programme was also progressing.

"And then we will continue developing, and we will take it further, not only LCM Mark 1A. Now LCM Mark 2 will roll out maybe next year, and we are working very hard for AMCA also," he said. Highlighting the continuity in indigenous fighter aircraft development, ACM Dixit said technologies developed for one platform would contribute to the development of subsequent aircraft, including future stealth platforms.

"So one the technologies we have developed goes into the other to develop new technologies maybe MUM-T census future and they go further onto the stealth platform. So it's a continuum, and we are working very hard," he said. (ANI)