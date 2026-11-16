Love beyond borders: Hosur pilot ties the knot with Vietnamese teacher in a traditional Hindu wedding

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a cross-border love story, a Hosur-based pilot and a Vietnamese schoolteacher tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Tiruvannamalai, with the consent and blessings of their respective families. Karthikeyan (33), a pilot with a private airline, married Triu Thi Ngan (23), a teacher at a private school in Vietnam, on November 13 at the Arulmigu Sri Arunagirinathar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

The couple's journey began through conversations on the HelloTalk app, where they connected over their shared interest in learning Japanese. Their regular interactions gradually developed into friendship and eventually blossomed into love. After communicating through video calls and mobile phones, the couple decided to meet in person. Accordingly, Triu Thi Ngan travelled from Vietnam to India in June this year and met Karthikeyan.

Following their meeting, the couple decided to get married and sought the approval of their respective families. After both families consented, the wedding was solemnised according to Hindu customs on November 13 in the presence of Karthikeyan's relatives and family members. Recalling his conversations with his parents, Karthikeyan said they were initially hesitant about the marriage but eventually accepted his decision.

However, Karthikeyan further mentioned that the bride's family members from Vietnam could not attend the wedding as they did not have passports. His relatives and family members who attended the ceremony congratulated and blessed the couple. "I sought my parents' consent to marry a Vietnamese woman. Initially, they were hesitant, but later they agreed, saying that it was my life and my choice. My wife's family is engaged in agriculture, and none of her family members could attend the wedding. Triu Thi Ngan works as a teacher at a private primary school in Vietnam and earns a monthly salary of Rs. 1.25 lakh. After our marriage, she plans to pursue higher studies in India," Karthikeyan told ANI.

Speaking in Vietnamese about their marriage, Triu Thi Ngan said they had known each other for only a year before deciding to get married. Expressing her admiration for India, she said she hoped to pursue higher education and work in the country.

"In the future, I would like to work in India and continue my higher studies here. Since India is home to many great spiritual leaders, I am also interested in meeting them in person and exploring spiritual teachings. In that sense, India has become a country I admire, besides giving me the wonderful opportunity to meet Karthik," she said. (ANI)