Kidambi Srikanth stuns Kodai Naraoka to enter Japan Masters QFs, Lakshya Sen also advances

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth outplayed World No. 8 and home favourite Kodai Naraoka in a three-game thriller, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Japan Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament underway at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium. 

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 15:17 IST
Kidambi Srikanth stuns Kodai Naraoka to enter Japan Masters QFs, Lakshya Sen also advances
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo: BWF). Image Credit: ANI

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth outplayed World No. 8 and home favourite Kodai Naraoka in a three-game thriller, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Japan Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament underway at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium. Joining him in the last eight is newly crowned HYLO Open champion Lakshya Sen, who registered a comfortable win over his Chinese opponent, according to a press release.

Despite entering the match with a 0-4 head-to-head record against Naraoka, Srikanth showed great composure to take the opening game 21-15, winning seven consecutive points after trailing 12-14. The Japanese shuttler fought back strongly to force a decider and held the early advantage in the last game. However, Srikanth kept his nerve, drew level at 7-7 and regained control to close out the match 21-18 in 60 minutes. Srikanth will next face another Japanese opponent, World No. 15 Koki Watanabe, in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, eighth seed Lakshya Sen continued his strong run with a dominant 21-8, 21-14 victory over China's Dong Tian Yao in 35 minutes. He will take on Japan's Yushi Tanaka for a place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, India’s campaign in the doubles events ended, with both pairs suffering defeats.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were knocked out in the women’s doubles round of 16 after going down 21-14, 21-14 to third-seeded Japanese pair Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi. In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also exited the competition after losing 21-14, 21-14 to Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in a 34-minute encounter. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio show

King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio sh...

Global
2
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
4
Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026