28 Taliban terrorists, 21 security personnel killed during clash in Takhar

28 Taliban terrorists and 21 Afghan security personnel have been killed as a result of clashes between the two in Takhar province of Afghanistan, according to local media reports.

A total of 21 security personnel have were killed as a result of attacks by Taliban in Durqad and Baharak districts of northern Takhar province, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing an official on Friday.

On the other hand, another local media outlet Ariana News reported citing a statement by Defense Ministry that at least 28 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in northeast Takhar province.

The provincial governor, Mohammad Jawad Jawhari told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after a large number of insurgents intensified coordinated attacks in parts of Chahab district at around 5 am on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Defense Ministry said that the Taliban attacks faced 'resistance' by Afghan forces.

According to the statement, the backup forces were deployed in the area and they have pushed back the militants.

At least 28 insurgents including the Taliban's Red Unit Commander, Hikmat, were killed and a number of militants were also wounded, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, three public uprising forces were also wounded in the clashes, the statement added.

The media outlet said however, the Taliban militant claimed that its fighters have attacked Chahab, Darqad and Baharak districts of Takhar.

The group further claimed that it has inflicted casualties to the Afghan forces.