Guatemala's politician Sandra Torres arrested after raids - local media

Former Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres has been arrested on suspicion of violating campaign finance rules and for an unlawful association, the attorney general's office said on Monday.

"She is charged with the crimes of failing to register election financing, and unlawful association," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Torres has also served as the first lady of Guatemala from 2008 to 2011. She is well-known among people and finished runner-up in both 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.