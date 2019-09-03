Maharashtra govt to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh, Pahalgam

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a proposal to buy land in Leh and Pahalgam, according to News18. Maharashtra Tourism Minister, Jai Kumar Rawal came up with the proposal which was discussed and approved by the cabinet today.

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is planning to build two resorts one in Leh and another in Pahalgam.

State tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said MTDC board has decided to set up two resorts; one in Ladakh and another one in J&K. "In Jammu and Kashmir we haven't found a place yet, we are looking at Srinagar, somewhere close to the airport," he said.

He further added, "In Leh, we are planning to start a mountaineering resort, because of Maharashtrians are interested in mountain climbing, we are going have our on mountaineering resort there."

The budget allocation of Rs one crore each has been earmarked for the resorts. The survey of the land in Pahalgam (J&K) and Leh (Ladakh) will be done within the next 15 days.

It is being expected that these two resorts will help the tourists who go for Amarnath Yatra and Vashnodevi visit.

Maharashtra government would be the first state govt to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

The decision has come nearly a month after the Indian government revoked Article 370 that provided special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and prohibited the buying of property by the non-residents.