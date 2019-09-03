Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 to be conducted as part of Indo-US defense cooperation

As part of the ongoing Indo-US defense cooperation, a joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019 is being conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington, the USA from 05-18 September 2019. Exercise Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest joint running military training and defense corporation endeavors between India and USA. This will be the 15th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas will provide an opportunity to the armed forces of both countries to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at Brigade level. Multiple scenarios will be rehearsed during the joint exercise with a view to understanding each other's organizational structure and battle procedures which would result in a higher degree of joint manship that would further facilitate interoperability between the armed forces of both countries to meet any unforeseen contingency across the globe. The exercise is also an ideal platform to learn from each other's expertise and experiences of planning and execution of operations.

Both armies will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed operations for neutralization of threats of varied nature. ln the end, a joint exercise will be undertaken by both countries in an operational setting under a UN mandate. Experts from both sides will hold expert academic and military discussions to share each other's experiences on varied topics for mutual benefit.

(With Inputs from PIB)