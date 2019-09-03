Indian Army hoists National Flag atop Mt Leo Pargyil

An Indian Army team successfully summited Mount Leo Pargyil (6773M) on 20th Aug 2019 at 1030 hours after an extremely challenging climb in harsh weather, hoisting the National Flag atop Mt Leo Pargyil. The expedition was flagged in by Lieutenant General PM Bali, AVSM, VSM, COS, Western Command on 31 Aug 2019 at Jhakri near Rampur Bushar.

Leo Pargyil is the third highest peak of Himachal and is considered to be among the most challenging and technically difficult peak to scale. It lies in the Zanskar range.

The expedition was flagged off on August 20 by the Commander, Tri Peak Brigade from Pooh in Himachal and comprised entirely by of the troops from 18th Battalion the Mahar Regiment of Tri Peak Brigade.

(With Inputs from PIB)