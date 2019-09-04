International Development News
Single-use plastic products to be completely banned in Consumer Affairs Ministry

It was decided that all single-use plastic products will be completely banned in Ministry and its PSUs from 15th September.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 19:14 IST
Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan asked the officials to make alternate arrangements to ensure that the ban is effective. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHindi)

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today announced a blanket ban on all types of single-use plastic products in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and all its PSUs including Food Corporation of India (FCI). The decision on this was taken in a high-level meeting with Secretaries of both the Departments i.e. Consumer Affairs and Food, CMD FCI, DG Bureau of India Standards, MD of CWC, Director Legal Metrology along with other senior officials of the Ministry. It was decided that all single-use plastic products will be completely banned in Ministry and its PSUs from 15th September. Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan asked the officials to make alternate arrangements to ensure that the ban is effective.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
