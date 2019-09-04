International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UNDP supports effort to boost sustainable agriculture in Philippines

Over-cultivation, poor land management and industrialization - in addition to the effects of climate change - have led to the deterioration of soils which in turn has contributed to a loss of biodiversity.

UN
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:55 IST
UNDP supports effort to boost sustainable agriculture in Philippines

But now, with the UNDP's help, farmers in the Philippines’ Bukidnon Province are learning how to balance traditional methods of cultivation with the need to farm more sustainably while improving the quality of the soil. Image Credit: Flickr

An effort to reverse land degradation in the Philippines and boost sustainable agriculture as well as the livelihoods of farmers is being supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Over-cultivation, poor land management, and industrialization - in addition to the effects of climate change - have led to the deterioration of soils which in turn has contributed to a loss of biodiversity.

But now, with the UNDP's help, farmers in the Philippines' Bukidnon Province are learning how to balance traditional methods of cultivation with the need to farm more sustainably while improving the quality of the soil.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019