Sindisiwe Chikunga to visit KZN to address public servants as part of IGW-PSM

Public servants in Ugu and King Cetshwayo District Municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal will on Friday have an opportunity to engage with Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga as part of the Integrated Government Wide-Public Service Month (IGW-PSM).

The visits form part of the month-long celebratory and service delivery focused program by various government departments that are being rolled out across the country in all three spheres of government from 1 September to 04 October.

The visits will be held under the theme, 'Khawuleza: taking public service to the people: we belong, we care, we serve'.

Through the IGW- PSM program, the government seeks to call on all public servants to have a sense of urgency in the manner in which they are serving citizens, recommit and rededicate themselves to the principles of Batho Pele.

Chikunga will start her journey on Friday 6th, in Port Shepstone Regional Hospital's Thuthuzela Care Centre in the Ray Nkonyani Local Municipality, to assess the state of the centre and to observe how services are rendered at the government facility.

Thuthuzela care centers are one-stop centers which enable rape victims to lodge a case with the police and receive counseling and medical care within one place.

These centers, which were introduced as part of the anti-rape strategy by government, are located in various areas of the country to respond to the problem of sexual offenses.

The Deputy Minister will later address and lead public servants from various departments in the region in re-pledging their commitment to the Service Charter.

On Monday, Deputy Minister Chikunga will then proceed to Ngwelezana Hospital's Thuthuzela Centre, in Empangeni in the King Cetshwayo District and then host an engagement with public servants in the region.

The focus of this year's Public Service Month is about reviving the ethos of Batho Pele - the notion of Putting People First, and to re-orientate public servants back into the Service Charter - a commitment that demands that they serve with integrity and professionalism, while visibly portraying a positive attitude.

The spirit of Batho Pele remains a crux that defines the Public Service across all of government.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)