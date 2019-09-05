INS Tarkash makes port call at Lagos in Nigeria for three-day visit

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to Africa, Europe, and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash made a port call at Lagos, Nigeria today, on 05 Sep 19 for a three-day visit. The port call has been scheduled to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Nigeria. INS Tarkash, commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is one of the most potent frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai.

During the port call, various dignitaries and government officials of Nigeria are scheduled to visit the ship. Professional interactions are planned with the Nigerian Navy towards further enhancing co-operation between the two countries. In addition to social engagements and sports events, best practices will also be shared between the two Navies. The ship will also be conducting a Medical Camp along with Nigerian Navy doctors for the local population. Tarkash will also undertake a Passage Exercise at sea with NNS Unity on 08 Sep 19, which will enhance interoperability between both navies.

Nigeria and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common values of democracy, development, and secularism. A number of bilateral arrangements for defense co-operation and cultural exchange exist between the two countries. The Indian Armed Forces also conduct various training courses for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces at Defence Training Institutions in India. It is a matter of great pride that the President of Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari is an alumnus of the 29th Staff Course from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (TN), India and the Chief of the Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas also underwent ab-initio training with the Indian Navy at Kochi in 1983 - 84.

Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)