Brian Corban appointed as Chair of KiwiRail and NZ Railways Corporation

The Minister for State-Owned Enterprises Winston Peters and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson have announced the appointment of Mr. Brian Corban as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Limited and the New Zealand Railways Corporation (NZRC).

"Mr. Corban is an able and experienced Chair who will bring strong Crown governance and senior commercial experience to the KiwiRail Board at a time of significant investment in rail," said Mr. Peters.

Mr. Corban steps up from his previous role as Deputy Chair of the KiwiRail Board. He has been Acting Chair since the resignation of Mr. Greg Miller who became Chief Executive.

He has experience in leading Crown companies through restructuring and deregulatory changes having been Chair of Genesis Energy, Chair of Radio New Zealand Ltd, and the Foundation Chair of Television New Zealand Ltd.

Mr. Corban previously served as Deputy Chair of NZ Railways Corporation and KiwiRail in 2008, when it was in the transition back to Crown ownership. Mr. Corban has been awarded a CNZM and QSO and is a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors in New Zealand.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to lead KiwiRail during a period of transformation for New Zealand rail," said Mr. Corban.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)