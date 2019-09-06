Most dangerous shadow governor of Taliban, others killed in airstrike: Ministry

The most dangerous and powerful shadow governor of Taliban Qari Fasihuddin has been killed in an airstrike today, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry of Afghanistan.

The statement further added that Fasihuddin was shadow governor of Taliban for Badakhshan province.

He was killed along with his bodyguard at 2:55 pm today in Wardoj district of Badakhshan province.

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces have regained the control of Wardoj district four years after it was captured by Taliban, local media outlet Tolo News reported citing officials from ministries of Defense and Interior.

At least 50 foreign militants have been killed in the operations and parts of Baharak and Jurm districts have cleared of the Taliban.

The operations were conducted in Jurm, Baharak and Wardooj districts four days ago.

Wardooj shares borders with districts of Jurm, Baharak, Ishkashim, Zibak, and Shuhada. It is counted as a strategic district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

Badakhshan shares borders with Pakistan, China, and Tajikistan. It has turned into an insecure province over the last few years while it was among the most secure regions in the country.