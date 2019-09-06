Edmonton: Fire breaks out at Southgate Centre shopping mall

A fire broke out at a Southgate Centre shopping mall in Edmonton on Friday.

The fire started early morning inside the south Edmonton shopping center.

Huge flames on the roof of Hudson's Bay along with thick black smoke rising up were reported.

Around 32 firefighters were to the scene to carry out the operations to bring the situation under control.

The fire was reportedly brought under control at around 6:26 am.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said they first received the call at 5:43 am and crews arrived on the scene six minutes later.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.