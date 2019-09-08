3 Taliban terrorists killed while planting bomb in Kandahar - Ministry

As many as three Taliban terrorists have been killed by their own bomb blast, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.
The statement further added that the Taliban terrorists were killed while they were planting a roadside bomb in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar province.
It has also been reported that a senior commander of Taliban terrorists named Hafiz was also killed as a result of the blast.
Kandahar city served as the de facto capital of the Taliban regime from late 1996 to 2001.