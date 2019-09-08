International Development News
3 Taliban terrorists killed while planting bomb in Kandahar - Ministry

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 08-09-2019 15:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as three Taliban terrorists have been killed by their own bomb blast, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the Taliban terrorists were killed while they were planting a roadside bomb in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar province.

It has also been reported that a senior commander of Taliban terrorists named Hafiz was also killed as a result of the blast.

Kandahar city served as the de facto capital of the Taliban regime from late 1996 to 2001.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
