Gujarat: Fire breaks out at pediatric ward of SSG Hospital in Vadodra

Devdiscourse News Desk Ahmedabad
Updated: 10-09-2019 16:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A fire has broken out at the pediatric ward of Shree Sir Sayaji General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara, according to news agency ANI.

All the children who were admitted to the hospital have been evacuated from the ward and shifted to a safer place.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The fire department received a call about the incident this afternoon and hurried to the hospital to douse the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
