Watch: Two-story building collapses in Bhopal, many vehicles trapped under debris

A two-story building has collapsed in Bhopal on Tuesday, according to News18 Hindi.

The main gate of the building was locked and occupants of the building were not present inside the house when the incident occured. Therefore, there is no injury or casualty resulted from the collapse.

However, many vehicles are reported to be trapped under the debris.

The building reportedly belonged to the era of Nawabs and was owned by the last Nawab Hameedullah Khan but was currently occupied by the tenants.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.