Lithonia High School put on lockdown after student found with weapon

Lithonia High School has been placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday morning after a student was found with a weapon on campus in DeKalb County.

The student with the weapon has been taken into custody by the officials.

"DeKalb County School District Police officers responded swiftly and conducted an investigation on-site. As a result of that investigation, a student has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered," the school district said in a statement

DeKalb County School District officials said the school has been put on lockdown as the authorities are investigating a report.

The nature of the report was not disclosed initially.

Lithonia High School is located at 2240 Phillips Road.

Some parents came outside the school to check on their children. One such mother, Andrea Harris received a text from her daughter that the school was on Level 3 lockdown.

"I've been in communication with her since then," she said. "She and her teachers and some of her classmates are down in a corner on the floor of a classroom."

She said the lockdown has been placed probably after the report of a student carrying a gun and even pointing it at another student.

She added that according to other confirmations, the student with the gun has reportedly fled but the lockdown is still in place.