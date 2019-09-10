UK summons Iran's envoy over violation of agreement on Adrian Darya tanker

The United Kingdom has summoned the Iranian envoy to the UK over the violation of the agreement on Adrian Darya ( formerly called as Grace 1) tanker, according to media reports.

It has accused Iran of violating the assurances it gave about the tanker by sending it to Syria and delivering the oil shipment.

"Iran has shown complete disregard for its own assurances over Adrian Darya 1," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"This sale of oil to (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's) brutal regime is part of a pattern of behavior by the Government of Iran designed to disrupt regional security."

Britain said it would raise the issue at the United Nations later this month.

On 8 September, Tehran announced that its tanker Darya 1 reached the destination point and sold the oil.

"The Adrian Darya oil tanker finally docked on the Mediterranean coast ... and unloaded its cargo," Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying on Sunday.

The day prior to the announcement, Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton posted a satellite image allegedly showing the ship sitting off the coast of Syria.

The tanker was released by Gibraltar on August 15 despite US protests after receiving written assurances that the vessel would not head to countries sanctioned by the European Union.

Tehran later denied it made any promises about the ship's destination.

The tensions between the UK and Iran started escalating in July when the UK marine officials detained the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 in the UK's overseas territory Gibraltar.

The tanker was reportedly carrying Iranian crude to the Baniyas Refinery in Syria supposedly breaching the European Union sanctions.