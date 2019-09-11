International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Plane crash at Boca Raton Airport in Florida, one hospitalized, road closed

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 20:52 IST
Plane crash at Boca Raton Airport in Florida, one hospitalized, road closed

Image Credit: Twitter (@AirportBoca)

A small plane crash has been reported at the Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Wednesday morning. There were two persons inside the plane when the incident happened.

One person was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert while the other one was given treatment at the airport.

The single-engine plane crashed into the parking lot of a hangar operation at the airport's north end but it did not strike any vehicles.

It was not clear whether the pane was arriving or leaving the airport.

Airport Road is now closed between the Cinemark movie theater and NW 40th St., according to Boca Raton Police.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019