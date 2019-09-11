Plane crash at Boca Raton Airport in Florida, one hospitalized, road closed

A small plane crash has been reported at the Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Wednesday morning. There were two persons inside the plane when the incident happened.

One person was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert while the other one was given treatment at the airport.

The single-engine plane crashed into the parking lot of a hangar operation at the airport's north end but it did not strike any vehicles.

It was not clear whether the pane was arriving or leaving the airport.

Airport Road is now closed between the Cinemark movie theater and NW 40th St., according to Boca Raton Police.

Airport Road between Cinemark and NW 40th St. is closed due to an aircraft incident. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/lf0AobWHDB — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) September 11, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.