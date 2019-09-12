UP discom launches drive to recover power dues in Ghaziabad, disconnects over 2k connections

Uttar Pradesh discom the Pashimanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited has launched a special drive to recover power bill arrears from consumers, an official said on Wednesday. Chief engineer R K Rana said in the five zones of the electricity department, 3,400 consumers who have defaulted in payment of bills for the last two months were identified.

In the last seven days, the department has disconnected electricity connections of around 2,100 consumers whose unpaid dues was more than Rs 10,000, the official said, adding the drive has been started in compliance with the order of the state government. Of the Rs 6 crore in arrear, Rs 2.25 crore have been recovered, he said.

Rana also said a drive will be launched against domestic and commercial consumers who are somehow using electricity more than sanctioned load.

