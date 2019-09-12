International Development News
UNRWA’s work remains vital to plight of Palestine refugees

At the Arab League Summit on Wednesday, the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, known as UNRWA, urgently called on the Arab States to continue their financial and political support to Palestine refugees.

UN
Updated: 12-09-2019 07:05 IST
He thanked the League for its support and asked members to maintain the same level of commitment to the UN agency, particularly in the run-up to the renewal of its mandate in November. Image Credit: Pixabay

At the Arab League Summit on Wednesday, the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, known as UNRWA, urgently called on the Arab States to continue their financial and political support to Palestine refugees.

Addressing the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers, Pierre Krähenbühl highlighted that UNRWA's work remains vital, especially without a "just and lasting solution" to the plight of Palestine refugees.

He thanked the League for its support and asked members to maintain the same level of commitment to the UN agency, particularly in the run-up to the renewal of its mandate in November.

COUNTRY : West Bank and Gaza
