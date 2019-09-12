WCD Ministry extends last date of nominations for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has extended the last date of receipt of applications for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – 2020 till 30th September 2019. The nominations of the deserving candidates should be submitted only through online mode on the web portal www.nca-wcd.nic.in.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar instituted by WCD Ministry to felicitate meritorious children, individuals and institutions of the country is given under two categories i.e., Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar aims to give recognition to children who have made extraordinary achievements in various fields including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery, whereas the Bal Kalyan Puraskar is given as recognition to individuals and institutions, who have made an outstanding contribution towards service for children in the field of child development, child protection, and child welfare.

The detailed guidelines of the awards are available on www.nca-wcd.nic.in. These awards are given by the President of India on the week preceding Republic Day every year. The Prime Minister also felicitates the awardees, who participate in Republic Day Parade on the 26th January at Rajpath in New Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)