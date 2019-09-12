PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana to secure lives of farmers by providing pension

In another major effort to secure the lives of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana at Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

The Scheme shall secure the lives of 5 Crore Small and Marginal Farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3000 per month, to those who attain 60 years of age.

Prime Minister also launched the National Pension Scheme for the Traders and The Self-Employed.

The scheme aims at providing a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000, to small traders and self - employed after attaining the age of 60 Years.

Around 3 Crore Small traders would be benefitted from the scheme.

PM stated that the electoral promise of a strong government that will fulfill your aspirations is delivered.

"I said that every farmer family of the country will get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi after the formation of the new government. Today, more than 21 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in the accounts of about six and a half crore farmer families of the country. There are also 8 lakh farmer families of Jharkhand, in whose account about two hundred and fifty crores have been deposited."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated "Development is our priority as well as commitment. Our government is trying to provide a shield of social security to every Indian."

"Government is becoming the companion of those who needs it the most. Since March this year, a similar pension scheme is going on for crores of unorganized sector workers of the country."

"More than 32 lakh laborers have also joined the Shramayogi Manadhan Yojana. More than 22 crore people have joined Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, out of which more than 30 lakh beneficiaries are from Jharkhand only. Also under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, about 44 lakh poor patients have been benefitted, out of which about 3 lakh are from Jharkhand."

In an effort to empower all, the Prime Minister today launched 462 Ekalavya Model Schools across the country in Tribal Dominated Areas. The schools would focus to provide quality upper primary, secondary and senior secondary level education to ST Students in these areas.

"These Eklavya schools will not only serve as a medium of education for tribal children but there will also be facilities for sports and skill development along with the protection of local arts and culture. In these schools, the government will spend more than one lakh rupees a year on every tribal child."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Multi-Modal Transport Terminal at Sahibganj.

"Today I also have the privilege of inaugurating the Sahibganj multi-modal terminal. This is not just another project but is giving a new option of transportation to this entire region. This waterway will connect Jharkhand not only with the whole country but also with foreign countries. From this terminal, the tribal brothers and sisters, farmers here, will now be able to access their produce in the markets across the country more easily, PM added."

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the New Vidhan Sabha Building of Jharkhand.

"Today, nearly two decades after the formation of the state, the temple of democracy is being inaugurated in Jharkhand. This building is the holy place where the foundation of the golden future of the people of Jharkhand will be laid and dreams of present and future generations will be realized". PM also laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Secretariat.

Prime Minister exhorted the country to reduce the usage of Single-Use Plastic.

Referring to the Swachhata Hi Seva Programme launched on the 11th September 2019, the Prime Minister said, "Since yesterday, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has started in the country. Under this campaign, by October 2, we have to collect single-use plastic in our homes, schools, offices. On October 2, the day of Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary, we have to remove that plastic pile".

(With Inputs from PIB)