Anar Dara district of Farah cleared of Taliban presence - Ministry

Anar Dara district of Farah province was completely cleared of the presence of Taliban terrorists, according to a statement released on September 13 by the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) carried out operations last night that eliminated the Taliban presence from the district.

The statement further added, "tens of Taliban fighters were killed and many of them were wounded during the operations."

"Terrorists are sustaining heavier casualties and losing more ground daily in the face of intensified operations by ANDSF against them," the ministry added.