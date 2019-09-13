6 UAE soldiers killed after collision of military vehicles

As many as six soldiers of the UAE army have been killed as a result of a collision of the military vehicles, according to a tweet by the country's official news agency Emirates News Agency.

The incident happened when the soldiers were performing their national duty in the field of operations.

The tweet read, "The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the death of six of its valiant soldiers as a result of a collision of military vehicles while performing their national duty."

"The General Command of the Armed Forces extends its condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs. May Allah Almighty grant them peace and forgiveness and live in paradise," it added.

Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri, First Deputy Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, First Deputy Zayed Muslim Suhail Al Ameri, First Deputy Saleh Hassan Saleh Bin Amr, First Deputy Nasser Mohammed Hamad Al Kaabi, and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji are the army men who lost their lives in the incident.

القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة تعلن استشهاد ستة من جنودها البواسل نتيجة حادث تصادم آليات عسكرية أثناء أدائهم لواجبهم الوطني في أرض العمليات.#وامhttps://t.co/Ehhq3wchxR — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 13, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.