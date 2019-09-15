45 Taliban terrorists including senior commander, governor killed

As many as 45 Taliban terrorists including a senior commander, a provincial shadow governor, and district governor were killed in different provinces of Afghanistan.

Five Taliban terrorists including a provincial shadow governor were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan released on Sunday.

The Taliban shadow governor for Samangan province Mawlawi Nooruddin was killed earlier today in the airstrike, the statement said.

Four other Taliban terrorists were also killed as a result of the airstrikes that were carried out in Dara-e-Soof district of Samangan province.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affair of Afghanistan, five Taliban terrorists were killed in Helmand province. Noorul Hoda, a senior commander of Taliban terrorists was killed along with his four accomplices in a joint clearance operation of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Four other Taliban members were also arrested as a result of the operation that occured in Bazaar region, Nad Ali District of Helmand.

Belal, a local commander of Taliban terrorists was among those arrested. ANDSF confiscated one motorcycle, two radio handsets and some amount of military equipment.

Another statement of the Ministry of Interior Affair of Afghanistan said, three Taliban terrorists were killed during a clearance operation carried out by Afghan National Police (ANP).

Two other members of the outfit were also injured and another was arrested as a result of the operation that occured in Pashtun Kot district of Faryab province.

A key commander of Taliban terrorists was among those killed and ANP seized one AK-47 rifle.

At the same time, 35 Taliban terrorists were killed during Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) joint clearance operation backed by Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Anar Dara district of Farah. Sayed Azim, Taliban shadow district governor for Anar Dara was among those killed.