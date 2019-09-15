Israeli cabinet approves establishment of new settlements in West Bank

The Israeli cabinet has approved the establishment of new settlements in West Bank on Sunday, AFP news agency reported citing PM Netanyahu's office.

The cabinet has approved the establishment of the West Bank settlement of Mevo'ot Yericho located in the Jordan Valley.

The vote took place after Attorney-General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit removed his objections to the resolution.

"We were like dreamers," said the secretary of the settlement, quoting a chapter from the Book of Psalms. "It's a historic moment."

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a shocking announcement to annex Jordan Valley calling it the country's "defense wall" if he wins the elections on Tuesday.

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said during an address on September 10.

He said if he is re-elected he is going to annex settlements in the West Bank and strategic areas in coordination with Trump administration after it publishes its "deal of the century" peace plan in full.

Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman mocked Netanyahu's claim saying it was a "dramatic" statement. He posted a short tweet with the words "A dramatic statement" and two laughing emojis.

#BREAKING Israel approves new West Bank settlement two days before election: Netanyahu's office pic.twitter.com/j7oiMYhGtY — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 15, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.