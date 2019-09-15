Syrian President Assad issues amnesty for crimes committed before Sept 14

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has issued an order on Saturday that offers a general amnesty to all Syrian citizens for the crimes committed before September 14, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)

According to the articles in the decree, the amnesty will lower all prison sentences and commute death sentences to life in prison.

This move by the Syrian President marks the first time during the Syrian War that amnesty of this nature has been issued by the government.

Previously, a general amnesty was given to military defectors and draft dodgers; this allowed them to fulfill their service and avoid prison time.