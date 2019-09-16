Blast at aluminum factory in Yamuna Nagar, 12 injured, 8 critical

A blast has occured at an aluminum factory in the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana on Monday, according to News 18 Hindi. As many as 12 people have been injured as a result of the blast and eight of them are in critical condition.

The injured have been taken to the hospital while the eight in critical condition have been referred to PGI in Chandigarh.

The factory owner's son has also been injured in the incident.

The firefighters were rushed to the scene to carry out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the blast has been reported to be a 400 Kg cylinder that caught fire and exploded.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.