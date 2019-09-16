Prakash Javadekar highlights role played by Doordarshan in journey of 60 years

Union Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar participated in the celebrations marking the 60th Foundation Day of Doordarshan in a function organized at Doordarshan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Javadekar highlighted the role played by Doordarshan in its journey of the last sixty years. He reminisced about the programs of Doordarshan while highlighting how it has continued to enthrall audiences over the decades. He talked about the modern technological changes brought about by Doordarshan by adopting digital means and becoming available in the palm of each individual through its mobile app. He also talked about the immense growth of DD Free Dish and how every channel now aspires to be showcased on the platform.

Highlighting that credibility is the USP of Doordarshan, Shri Javadekar said that DD India will soon be available all over the world. Stating that improving the quality of content is important, he lauded Prasar Bharati for the decision to bring in Creative Heads in Doordarshan.

Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said that both Doordarshan and DD News have evolved with time through the adoption of latest technologies. Highlighting that Doordarshan is the largest public broadcaster, he said that in today's age of breaking news, Doordarshan has been able to maintain its tradition of providing accurate and up to date information to its viewers.

Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati said that Doordarshan is getting younger through engagement with younger audience. He highlighted Doordarshan's foray in the digital space with a focus on making the video available on demand.

Postage Stamp Released and Poem rendered by Shri Amitabh Bachchan launched

On the occasion, Shri Prakash Javadekar released specially designed postage stamp to mark Doordarshan's 60th Foundation Day.

The Minister also launched a poem penned by Shri Alok Srivastava and rendered in the quintessential voice of Shri Amitabh Bachchan. It has been specially dedicated to Doordarshan by Shri Bachchan as his personal tribute. The poem highlights the role played by Doordarshan in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India, empowering women, promoting green revolution, etc. It showcases the journey of Doordarshan in the last 60 years, highlighting how Doordarshan has become a symbol of New India.

DD India now available in the Republic of Korea

The Minister also launched Korean Public Service Broadcasting channel KBS World on DD Free Dish and DD India on myK OTT platform of KBS World. Ambassador of Korea, Mr. Shin Bongkil was also present on this occasion.

Popular cuisine show "Wah! Kya Taste Hai (Season-II)", anchored by Mr. Charles Thomson, popularly known as 'Bihari Babu', was also launched. A special brochure on Doordarshan was also released by Shri Javadekar.

Sixty years Journey of Doordarshan

Doordarshan completed sixty years of service to the nation on 15th September 2019. Starting from an experimental service on 15 September 1959, Doordarshan has become one of the largest broadcasting organizations in the world and has played a pivotal role in the nation-building. Generations of Indians have grown watching Doordarshan.

When it comes to the credibility of news, dissemination of public service information and providing wholesome entertainment, Doordarshan's contribution is truly unmatched. From the days of Ramayana, Mahabharat, Hum Log, Buniyad, Malgudi Days, Udaan etc to today's high-tech coverages of National and International events and impactful programs on health, education, and empowerment, Doordarshan has been a favorite of generations of viewers and continues to contribute towards enriching India's social fabric.

(With Inputs from PIB)