Solomon Islands to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan amid China's pressure

The Solomon Islands' government has voted to cut official ties with Taiwan as China puts pressure on countries that continue to maintain diplomatic ties with self-ruled Taiwan.

Taiwan has formal relations with only 16 countries worldwide, but China claims Taiwan as its territory and says it has no right to formal ties with any nation.

The Solomon Islands is the sixth country Taiwan will lose as a diplomatic ally since Tsai came to office in 2016 following Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Panama and El Salvador.

She has been criticized over her handling of Beijing. A switch in allegiance would be a prize for Beijing in its campaign to secure allies from democratic Taiwan.

Taiwan vowed to fight China's "increasingly out of control" behavior after El Salvador last year switched its allegiance to Beijing last year.

