Watch: Huge explosion on Route 2 in Farmington, 1 dead, several injured

A huge explosion has been reported on Route 2 in Farmington in Franklin County on Monday morning, according to local media reports. One firefighter has died and several others have been injured in the incident.

The explosion happened at about 8:30 am on Monday when fire crews were responding to a propane leak at 313 Farmington Falls Road.

The site of the explosion is the Leap building on Farmington Falls Road. According to LEAP's website, it's a nonprofit devoted to enabling people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities to thrive in small groups and apartments or homes.

The emergency crews are present on the scene carrying out necessary operations.

According to some reports, the intensity of the explosion was such that it shook the nearby buildings in the area.

No word yet on how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Farmington Falls Road.

Several rescue responders can be seen in a video posted by a Twitter user. It has been reported that the explosion was so large that the debris and smoke nearly blocked the sun for moments.

Responding to the unfortunate incident, Governor Janet Mills said, "I am closely monitoring the explosion in Farmington and have instructed the Department of Public Safety to keep me apprised of the situation. Per protocol, the State Fire Marshal's Office will thoroughly investigate the cause and origin of this devastating explosion."

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured. I am grateful for the work of first responders who are at the scene and urge Maine people to avoid the area," she added.

Farmington is a town in Franklin County, Maine about 28 miles northwest of Augusta or 68 miles northeast of Portland. It is home to the University of Maine at Farmington, the Nordica Memorial Auditorium, the Homestead, and the annual Farmington Fair.

